Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Finning International (FINGF)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Finning International (OTCMKTS: FINGF) in the last few weeks:

1/26/2021 – Finning International had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $27.00 to $33.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/14/2021 – Finning International was upgraded by analysts at CIBC from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating.

1/12/2021 – Finning International is now covered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/8/2021 – Finning International had its price target raised by analysts at Maxim Group from $26.00 to $35.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/5/2021 – Finning International was upgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating.

12/18/2020 – Finning International had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $24.00 to $31.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/14/2020 – Finning International was downgraded by analysts at TD Securities to a “buy” rating.

12/11/2020 – Finning International had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from $27.00 to $33.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Finning International stock opened at $21.12 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.66. Finning International Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.83 and a 12 month high of $23.55.

Finning International Inc engages in selling, servicing, and renting heavy equipment, and power and energy systems in Canada, the United States, South America, the United Kingdom, and Ireland. It offers tractors, off-highway trucks, drills, electric rope shovels, hydraulic excavators and draglines, backhoe loaders, excavators, forklifts, articulated trucks, loaders, log loaders, tree harvesters, skidders, motor graders, paving products, compactors, wheel tractor-scrapers, pipe layers, extensive underground equipment, and other products.

