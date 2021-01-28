Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) (VOW3)

Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) (ETR: VOW3) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

1/28/2021 – Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) was given a new €170.00 ($200.00) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/26/2021 – Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) was given a new €173.00 ($203.53) price target on by analysts at Independent Research GmbH. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/26/2021 – Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) was given a new €200.00 ($235.29) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/25/2021 – Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) was given a new €185.00 ($217.65) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/25/2021 – Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) was given a new €205.00 ($241.18) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/25/2021 – Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) was given a new €175.00 ($205.88) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/25/2021 – Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) was given a new €208.00 ($244.71) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/22/2021 – Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) was given a new €155.00 ($182.35) price target on by analysts at Nord/LB. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/22/2021 – Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) was given a new €160.00 ($188.24) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/22/2021 – Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) was given a new €183.00 ($215.29) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/21/2021 – Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) was given a new €180.00 ($211.76) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/21/2021 – Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) was given a new €189.00 ($222.35) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/15/2021 – Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) was given a new €169.00 ($198.82) price target on by analysts at Independent Research GmbH. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/15/2021 – Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) was given a new €185.00 ($217.65) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/14/2021 – Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) was given a new €180.00 ($211.76) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/13/2021 – Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) was given a new €150.00 ($176.47) price target on by analysts at Nord/LB. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/13/2021 – Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) was given a new €183.00 ($215.29) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/11/2021 – Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) was given a new €189.00 ($222.35) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/5/2021 – Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) was given a new €169.00 ($198.82) price target on by analysts at Independent Research GmbH. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/5/2021 – Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) was given a new €190.00 ($223.53) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/4/2021 – Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) was given a new €180.00 ($211.76) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/4/2021 – Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) was given a new €181.00 ($212.94) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/28/2020 – Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) was given a new €180.00 ($211.76) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/28/2020 – Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) was given a new €181.00 ($212.94) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/22/2020 – Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) was given a new €181.00 ($212.94) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/21/2020 – Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) was given a new €180.00 ($211.76) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/17/2020 – Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) was given a new €170.00 ($200.00) price target on by analysts at Independent Research GmbH. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/15/2020 – Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) was given a new €180.00 ($211.76) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/15/2020 – Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) was given a new €181.00 ($212.94) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/14/2020 – Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) was given a new €150.00 ($176.47) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/11/2020 – Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) was given a new €145.00 ($170.59) price target on by analysts at Nord/LB. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/11/2020 – Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) was given a new €160.00 ($188.24) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/8/2020 – Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) was given a new €195.00 ($229.41) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/8/2020 – Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) was given a new €173.00 ($203.53) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/7/2020 – Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) was given a new €150.00 ($176.47) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/4/2020 – Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) was given a new €181.00 ($212.94) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/1/2020 – Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) was given a new €150.00 ($176.47) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/30/2020 – Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) was given a new €160.00 ($188.24) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) stock traded down €2.98 ($3.51) on Thursday, reaching €160.02 ($188.26). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,718,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,610,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 172.22, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $33.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.74. The business’s fifty day moving average price is €151.48 and its 200 day moving average price is €142.92. Volkswagen AG has a twelve month low of €79.38 ($93.39) and a twelve month high of €174.40 ($205.18).

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles and engines, and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

