RED Price Hits $0.0029 on Top Exchanges (RED)

RED (CURRENCY:RED) traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 28th. Over the last seven days, RED has traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One RED coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0029 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. RED has a market cap of $380,993.61 and approximately $23,762.00 worth of RED was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $132.24 or 0.00398759 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 222.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000073 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00003950 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 25% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000186 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00003418 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00003529 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0959 or 0.00000289 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0963 or 0.00000290 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0849 or 0.00000256 BTC.

About RED

RED (CRYPTO:RED) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 12th, 2018. RED’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 130,000,009 coins. RED’s official Twitter account is @red_lang and its Facebook page is accessible here . RED’s official website is ico.red-lang.org

According to CryptoCompare, “RED is a full stack open-source toolchain, that aims to help users on smart contracts and Dapps development. By leveraging the Blockchain technology, the Red platform intends to lower the barrier of smart contracts and Dapps creation/deployment by providing the user with the Red fullstacks solutions. Red Community Token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the RED platform. It is a utility token that can be used to exchange value within the RED community for either paying services or to tip other users. “

Buying and Selling RED

RED can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RED directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade RED should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase RED using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

