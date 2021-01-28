ReddCoin Tops 24-Hour Volume of $5.70 Million (RDD)

ReddCoin (CURRENCY:RDD) traded 122.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 28th. One ReddCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0023 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ReddCoin has a total market cap of $66.55 million and approximately $5.70 million worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ReddCoin has traded up 127.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ReddCoin alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33,045.65 or 1.00105626 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.86 or 0.00023813 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $245.71 or 0.00744324 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $103.07 or 0.00312240 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.25 or 0.00176460 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002491 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 16% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001891 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00002015 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.64 or 0.00032229 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00003577 BTC.

About ReddCoin

ReddCoin (RDD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 26th, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 28,808,713,174 coins. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is /r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . ReddCoin’s official message board is www.reddcointalk.org . The official website for ReddCoin is www.reddcoin.com

Buying and Selling ReddCoin

ReddCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ReddCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ReddCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ReddCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ReddCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.