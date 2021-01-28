Redde Northgate plc (REDD.L) (LON:REDD) Shares Gap Up to $248.00

Redde Northgate plc (REDD.L) (LON:REDD)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $248.00, but opened at $259.50. Redde Northgate plc (REDD.L) shares last traded at $247.50, with a volume of 728,866 shares changing hands.

The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.29. The stock has a market capitalization of £611.54 million and a P/E ratio of 71.91. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 258.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 214.35.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 17th will be given a GBX 3.40 ($0.04) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 17th. This represents a yield of 1.36%. Redde Northgate plc (REDD.L)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 294.12%.

Redde Northgate plc provides light commercial vehicle rental services in the United Kingdom, Spain, and the Republic of Ireland. It also sells used vehicles; and offers service maintenance parts and repairs, insurance and breakdown, and fleet management and telematics services. In addition, the company provides accident and incident management; and legal and other mobility services.

