Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.07 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts

Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer reduced their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for Redfin in a report issued on Tuesday, January 26th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Helfstein now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.11. Oppenheimer has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock.

Get Redfin alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on RDFN. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Redfin in a research report on Friday, November 6th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. BTIG Research downgraded Redfin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Truist increased their price target on Redfin from $63.00 to $84.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. DA Davidson downgraded Redfin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Redfin from $58.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.73.

Shares of RDFN opened at $74.27 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.60 billion, a PE ratio of -148.54 and a beta of 1.96. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.55. Redfin has a 12-month low of $9.63 and a 12-month high of $84.83.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $236.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.52 million. Redfin had a negative net margin of 4.61% and a negative return on equity of 11.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share.

In other news, insider Adam Wiener sold 32,500 shares of Redfin stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.45, for a total transaction of $2,192,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 308,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,775,207.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Christopher John Nielsen sold 3,000 shares of Redfin stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.02, for a total value of $234,060.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,839,243.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 146,321 shares of company stock valued at $8,400,122 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RDFN. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Redfin during the 1st quarter worth about $521,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Redfin during the 1st quarter worth about $697,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Redfin by 37.8% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,682 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Redfin during the 2nd quarter worth about $664,000. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new stake in Redfin during the 3rd quarter worth about $367,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.82% of the company’s stock.

Redfin Company Profile

Redfin Corporation operates as a real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells homes.

See Also: Certificate of Deposit (CD)

Receive News & Ratings for Redfin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redfin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.