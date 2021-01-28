Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $1.36 Million Stock Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 22.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,986 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 898 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $1,362,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Facebook by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,019,784 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $5,505,081,000 after buying an additional 1,098,694 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Facebook by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 15,755,901 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $4,126,470,000 after acquiring an additional 948,608 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Facebook by 15.0% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 12,282,314 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,216,738,000 after acquiring an additional 1,598,856 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Facebook by 1.6% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,357,774 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,974,601,000 after acquiring an additional 179,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Facebook by 11.6% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,775,009 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,560,074,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013,956 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on FB shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $330.00 target price on Facebook and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays boosted their price target on Facebook from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Moffett Nathanson boosted their price target on Facebook from $285.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $360.00 price target (up previously from $330.00) on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Facebook from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, forty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $315.21.

Shares of NASDAQ:FB opened at $272.14 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $268.56 and a 200-day moving average of $267.08. The company has a market capitalization of $775.13 billion, a PE ratio of 31.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. Facebook, Inc. has a 52-week low of $137.10 and a 52-week high of $304.67.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $28.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.43 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.56 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Facebook news, CRO David B. Fischer sold 13,118 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.02, for a total transaction of $3,620,830.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 426 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.18, for a total transaction of $112,114.68. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $118,957.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,404,215 shares of company stock valued at $382,802,351 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

