Rediff.com India Limited (OTCMKTS:REDFY) Short Interest Update

Rediff.com India Limited (OTCMKTS:REDFY) saw a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, an increase of 1,950.0% from the December 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 33,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of REDFY stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $0.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 222,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,907. Rediff.com India has a 1-year low of $0.02 and a 1-year high of $0.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.06.

About Rediff.com India

Rediff.com India Limited provides online Internet based services in India and to the global Indian community. The company delivers news and information, enterprise email services, online shopping marketplace, and internet-based local TV advertising platform. Its websites provides sports and cricket; life style and movies; content on news, business, and finance; search facilities; and e-mail and shopping related channels.

