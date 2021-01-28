Rediff.com India Limited (OTCMKTS:REDFY) Short Interest Update

Rediff.com India Limited (OTCMKTS:REDFY) saw a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, an increase of 1,950.0% from the December 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 33,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of REDFY stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $0.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 222,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,907. Rediff.com India has a 1-year low of $0.02 and a 1-year high of $0.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.06.
About Rediff.com India
