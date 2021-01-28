Redline Communications Group Inc. (RDL.TO) (TSE:RDL) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.57

Redline Communications Group Inc. (RDL.TO) (TSE:RDL) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.57 and traded as high as $0.62. Redline Communications Group Inc. (RDL.TO) shares last traded at $0.62, with a volume of 1,200 shares.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.41. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$0.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of C$10.67 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.98.

Redline Communications Group Inc. (RDL.TO) (TSE:RDL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$6.98 million during the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Redline Communications Group Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Redline Communications Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops broadband fixed wireless base stations, subscriber stations, and network management systems for point-to-point and point-to-multipoint applications for commercial end-users. It operates through Hardware and Software, Professional Services and 3rd Party Equipment, and Maintenance and Support segments.

