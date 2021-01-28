Reef (REEF) Price Tops $0.0203

Reef (CURRENCY:REEF) traded 9.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 28th. Reef has a market capitalization of $61.46 million and approximately $45.63 million worth of Reef was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Reef coin can currently be purchased for $0.0203 or 0.00000062 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Reef has traded down 9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.41 or 0.00070942 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $296.36 or 0.00898124 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.76 or 0.00053827 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00006126 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003031 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0691 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,412.96 or 0.04282067 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003032 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.94 or 0.00018010 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00014614 BTC.

Reef Coin Profile

REEF is a coin. Reef’s total supply is 3,965,900,953 coins and its circulating supply is 3,026,721,973 coins. Reef’s official Twitter account is @ReefDeFi

Reef Coin Trading

Reef can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Reef directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Reef should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Reef using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

