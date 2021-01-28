Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) COO Sells $1,329,750.00 in Stock

Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) COO John B. Owen sold 75,000 shares of Regions Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.73, for a total transaction of $1,329,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 70,187 shares in the company, valued at $1,244,415.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NYSE RF traded up $0.46 during trading on Thursday, hitting $17.61. The stock had a trading volume of 10,033,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,865,601. Regions Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $6.94 and a 12 month high of $18.71. The company has a market capitalization of $16.91 billion, a PE ratio of 22.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.58.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regions Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Regions Financial by 35.5% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,981 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Regions Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Regions Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Regions Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. Institutional investors own 71.67% of the company’s stock.

RF has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Regions Financial from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Raymond James increased their target price on Regions Financial from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Regions Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $18.50 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Regions Financial from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.83.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

