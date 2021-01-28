Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) Given New $19.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) had its price target upped by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price suggests a potential upside of 10.79% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Regions Financial from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Wedbush downgraded shares of Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Regions Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $16.00 to $18.50 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Compass Point raised shares of Regions Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.83.

Get Regions Financial alerts:

Regions Financial stock opened at $17.15 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.71 and its 200 day moving average is $13.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $16.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.58. Regions Financial has a one year low of $6.94 and a one year high of $18.71.

In related news, EVP David R. Keenan sold 27,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.52, for a total transaction of $419,040.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $337,172. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Patten & Patten Inc. TN lifted its stake in Regions Financial by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 96,677 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,558,000 after purchasing an additional 2,578 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 39.0% in the 3rd quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 31,209 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 8,757 shares during the last quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regions Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 295,434 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,406,000 after acquiring an additional 50,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 497,813 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,740,000 after acquiring an additional 1,920 shares during the last quarter. 71.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Regions Financial Company Profile

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

Featured Story: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Receive News & Ratings for Regions Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regions Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.