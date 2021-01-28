Regis (RGS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Regis (NYSE:RGS) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.21) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Regis (NYSE:RGS) last released its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.63). Regis had a negative net margin of 36.19% and a negative return on equity of 37.22%. The company had revenue of $111.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.80 million. On average, analysts expect Regis to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Regis stock opened at $11.93 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.32, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Regis has a 1-year low of $4.22 and a 1-year high of $17.74. The company has a market cap of $425.50 million, a PE ratio of -2.21 and a beta of 2.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.76.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on RGS shares. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Regis in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Regis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Loop Capital downgraded Regis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $15.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.56.

Regis Corporation owns, operates, and franchises hairstyling and hair care salons in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company operates in two segments, Company-owned Salons and Franchise Salons. Its salons provide haircutting and styling, including shampooing and conditioning; hair coloring; and other services, as well as sells various hair care and other beauty products.

