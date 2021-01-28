Ren Trading 9.7% Lower Over Last Week (REN)

Ren (CURRENCY:REN) traded 3.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 28th. Ren has a market cap of $500.13 million and $122.02 million worth of Ren was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ren coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.57 or 0.00001711 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Ren has traded 9.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.50 or 0.00068126 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $296.71 or 0.00898299 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00006090 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.39 or 0.00049619 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003029 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0683 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003026 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,387.97 or 0.04202167 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00014849 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.91 or 0.00017887 BTC.

Ren Coin Profile

REN is a coin. Its launch date was December 31st, 2017. Ren’s total supply is 999,999,633 coins and its circulating supply is 884,917,297 coins. Ren’s official website is renproject.io . Ren’s official Twitter account is @republicorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Ren is medium.com/renproject . The Reddit community for Ren is /r/republicprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The REN is an open-source decentralized dark pool for trustless cross-chain atomic trading of Ether, ERC20 tokens and Bitcoin. REN is an ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network. Ren is an ecosystem for building, deploying, and running general-purpose, privacy-preserving, applications using zkSNARK and our own newly developed secure multiparty computation protocol. It makes it possible for any kind of application to run in a decentralized, trustless, and fault-tolerant environment similar to blockchains but with the distinguishing feature that all application inputs, outputs, and state, remain a secret even to the participants running the network. “

Ren Coin Trading

Ren can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ren directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ren should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ren using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

