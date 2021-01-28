Renaissance Investment Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Renaissance Investment Group LLC lifted its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,707 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 679 shares during the period. Visa makes up 3.3% of Renaissance Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Renaissance Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $11,310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 10,442 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,284,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Visa by 251.6% in the third quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc now owns 12,367 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,553,000 after buying an additional 8,850 shares during the last quarter. S&CO Inc. lifted its position in shares of Visa by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. S&CO Inc. now owns 5,147 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Visa by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 554,454 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $110,874,000 after purchasing an additional 29,158 shares during the period. Finally, Park National Corp OH grew its position in Visa by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 155,929 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $34,107,000 after acquiring an additional 8,137 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Visa in a report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $232.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $195.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Monday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $221.63.

NYSE V opened at $194.97 on Thursday. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $133.93 and a 1 year high of $220.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $379.92 billion, a PE ratio of 39.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $209.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $203.36.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.03 billion. Visa had a net margin of 49.74% and a return on equity of 37.22%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 2,157 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.87, for a total transaction of $450,532.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 60,048 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $13,210,560.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 310,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,398,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 80,205 shares of company stock worth $17,188,463. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

