Renaissance Investment Group LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Renaissance Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,690 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 82 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for approximately 2.4% of Renaissance Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Renaissance Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $8,219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sageworth Trust Co grew its stake in Alphabet by 900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 20 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 41.0% during the 3rd quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 437 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $1,818.94 on Thursday. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,008.87 and a fifty-two week high of $1,932.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1,769.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,634.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 trillion, a P/E ratio of 35.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.39.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $16.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.35 by $5.05. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The company had revenue of $38.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.36 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on GOOGL shares. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $1,685.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,050.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Alphabet from $2,020.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $2,056.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,848.00.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

