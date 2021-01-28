Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) Stock Price Down 5.5%

Shares of Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST) dropped 5.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $35.43 and last traded at $36.78. Approximately 698,730 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 71% from the average daily volume of 409,107 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.91.

Separately, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Renasant from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.90. The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 22.99 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.11. Renasant had a return on equity of 5.15% and a net margin of 12.63%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Renasant Co. will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 18th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 17th. Renasant’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.24%.

In other news, CFO James C. Iv Mabry bought 28,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.98 per share, for a total transaction of $811,440.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,747,088.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP James W. Gray sold 832 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.55, for a total transaction of $26,249.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $955,712.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Renasant by 27.5% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,104,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,539,000 after purchasing an additional 669,570 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Renasant by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,178,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,494,000 after buying an additional 53,842 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its stake in Renasant by 7.8% during the third quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,200,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,275,000 after buying an additional 87,223 shares during the period. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ raised its stake in shares of Renasant by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 1,078,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,498,000 after acquiring an additional 41,162 shares during the period. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its stake in Renasant by 64.4% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 617,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,018,000 after purchasing an additional 241,645 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.23% of the company’s stock.

Renasant Company Profile (NASDAQ:RNST)

Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank, which provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through three segments: Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, asset-based lending, and equipment leasing services, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

