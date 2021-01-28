renBTC (RENBTC) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $38.55 Million

renBTC (CURRENCY:RENBTC) traded up 7.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 28th. One renBTC token can currently be bought for about $33,255.11 or 0.99275598 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, renBTC has traded up 5.2% against the US dollar. renBTC has a market capitalization of $537.78 million and approximately $38.55 million worth of renBTC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002990 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.26 or 0.00051521 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000789 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.06 or 0.00128554 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.65 or 0.00067603 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.63 or 0.00267566 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.00 or 0.00065662 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $112.97 or 0.00337254 BTC.

renBTC Profile

renBTC’s total supply is 16,171 tokens. The official website for renBTC is renproject.io . renBTC’s official message board is medium.com/renproject

renBTC Token Trading

renBTC can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as renBTC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade renBTC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase renBTC using one of the exchanges listed above.

