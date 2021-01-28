Render Token Reaches Market Cap of $14.95 Million (RNDR)

Render Token (CURRENCY:RNDR) traded 6.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 28th. Render Token has a total market capitalization of $14.95 million and $20,192.00 worth of Render Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Render Token has traded up 15.5% against the US dollar. One Render Token token can now be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000337 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Render Token alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.26 or 0.00076616 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $295.15 or 0.00932306 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00006343 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.34 or 0.00051609 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003160 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0674 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003158 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,410.11 or 0.04454194 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00014988 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.70 or 0.00018011 BTC.

Render Token Profile

RNDR is a token. Its launch date was September 28th, 2017. Render Token’s total supply is 504,793,762 tokens and its circulating supply is 140,156,853 tokens. Render Token’s official message board is medium.com/render-token . Render Token’s official Twitter account is @RenderToken . Render Token’s official website is rendertoken.com

Render Token Token Trading

Render Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Render Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Render Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Render Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Render Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Render Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.