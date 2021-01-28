Render Token (RNDR) One Day Trading Volume Tops $19,148.00

Render Token (CURRENCY:RNDR) traded up 3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 28th. In the last seven days, Render Token has traded 14.3% higher against the US dollar. Render Token has a market cap of $14.91 million and $19,148.00 worth of Render Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Render Token token can currently be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00000314 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.22 or 0.00068445 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $305.60 or 0.00900852 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00006056 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.28 or 0.00050935 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002949 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0702 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,421.08 or 0.04189137 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002949 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.97 or 0.00014641 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.99 or 0.00017666 BTC.

Render Token Token Profile

Render Token is a token. It was first traded on September 28th, 2017. Render Token’s total supply is 504,793,762 tokens and its circulating supply is 140,156,853 tokens. Render Token’s official Twitter account is @RenderToken . Render Token’s official message board is medium.com/render-token . Render Token’s official website is rendertoken.com

Render Token Token Trading

Render Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Render Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Render Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Render Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

