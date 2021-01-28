Rentokil Initial (OTCMKTS:RTOKY) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $35.32

Rentokil Initial plc (OTCMKTS:RTOKY)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $35.32 and traded as high as $35.74. Rentokil Initial shares last traded at $35.15, with a volume of 40,967 shares.

RTOKY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Rentokil Initial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rentokil Initial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

The stock has a market cap of $13.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.21 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.84 and a 200 day moving average of $35.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Rentokil Initial plc, through its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, the Pacific, and internationally. It offers a range of pest control services from rodents to flying and crawling insects, as well as to other forms of wildlife management for commercial and residential customers.

