Rentokil Initial plc (RTO.L) (LON:RTO) Given Buy Rating at Jefferies Financial Group

Rentokil Initial plc (RTO.L) (LON:RTO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a report issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 675 ($8.82) price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 34.52% from the company’s current price.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Rentokil Initial plc (RTO.L) in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Rentokil Initial plc (RTO.L) has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 505 ($6.60).

Get Rentokil Initial plc (RTO.L) alerts:

Rentokil Initial plc (RTO.L) stock traded down GBX 4 ($0.05) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 501.80 ($6.56). 3,119,357 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,300,560. Rentokil Initial plc has a 1 year low of GBX 247.70 ($3.24) and a 1 year high of GBX 578.60 ($7.56). The firm has a market cap of £9.31 billion and a P/E ratio of 38.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 187.88, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 519.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 530.67.

Rentokil Initial plc, through its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, the Pacific, and internationally. It offers a range of pest control services from rodents to flying and crawling insects, as well as to other forms of wildlife management for commercial and residential customers.

Featured Story: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Rentokil Initial plc (RTO.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rentokil Initial plc (RTO.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.