Request (REQ) Reaches Market Capitalization of $34.30 Million

Request (CURRENCY:REQ) traded up 5.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 28th. One Request coin can currently be bought for about $0.0343 or 0.00000101 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Request has traded 15.3% higher against the dollar. Request has a total market cap of $34.30 million and $621,167.00 worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Request alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.59 or 0.00066757 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $296.05 or 0.00874711 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00005925 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.60 or 0.00049050 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002955 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0690 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002955 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,401.38 or 0.04140592 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00014542 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.01 or 0.00017753 BTC.

Request Profile

Request is a coin. It launched on August 31st, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,912,165 coins. The official message board for Request is blog.request.network . The official website for Request is request.network . Request’s official Twitter account is @RequestNetwork . The Reddit community for Request is /r/RequestNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Request is a decentralized network that allows anyone to request a payment (a Request Invoice) and provide a safe payment method to the receiver. All of the data is stored in a decentralized authentic ledger. REQ tokens are ERC20 tokens that allow members to participate in the network, create advanced requests and reward several parties who contribute in building the request ecosystem. To the participants, a fee will be charged in REQ and afterward be burned. “

Request Coin Trading

Request can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Request should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Request using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Request Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Request and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.