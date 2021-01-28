Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Bank of Hawaii Co.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:BOH)

Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Bank of Hawaii in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now anticipates that the bank will earn $1.20 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.16. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Bank of Hawaii’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.23 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.22 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.90 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.85 EPS.

Get Bank of Hawaii alerts:

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by ($0.05). Bank of Hawaii had a net margin of 22.62% and a return on equity of 12.73%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Bank of Hawaii from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Bank of Hawaii from $61.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.50.

BOH opened at $79.90 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.27. Bank of Hawaii has a 1 year low of $46.70 and a 1 year high of $93.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $79.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.05.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 40,900 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,512,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Bank of Hawaii by 11.0% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,085 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,025,000 after buying an additional 3,971 shares during the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Bank of Hawaii during the third quarter worth $110,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its holdings in Bank of Hawaii by 2.9% during the third quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 22,203 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,122,000 after buying an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 4.5% in the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 171,147 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,647,000 after purchasing an additional 7,306 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.75% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. Bank of Hawaii’s payout ratio is currently 48.20%.

Bank of Hawaii Company Profile

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in four segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Investment Services and Private Banking, and Treasury and Other.

Featured Article: Is it better to buy a fund with a higher or lower NAV?

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Hawaii Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Hawaii and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.