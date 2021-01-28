Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Dyne Therapeutics, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:DYN)

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 26th. Piper Sandler analyst E. Tenthoff now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.35) for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.39). Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Dyne Therapeutics’ Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.45) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.51) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.72) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.56) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.61) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.66) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.71) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($2.53) EPS.

Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($2.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by ($1.13).

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on DYN. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dyne Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a report on Monday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.20.

NASDAQ:DYN opened at $18.40 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 81.20 and a current ratio of 81.20. Dyne Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $15.60 and a fifty-two week high of $32.31.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Dyne Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dyne Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in Dyne Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $222,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in Dyne Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $299,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Dyne Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $404,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.43% of the company’s stock.

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc, a muscle disease company, operates as a biotechnology company that focuses on advancing therapeutics for genetically driven muscle diseases in the United States. It develops various programs for myotonic dystrophy type 1, duchenne muscular dystrophy, and facioscapulohumeral dystrophy, as well as rare skeletal muscle, and cardiac and metabolic muscle diseases using its FORCE platform that delivers disease-modifying therapies.

