Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Invesco Ltd.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:IVZ)

Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for Invesco in a report issued on Tuesday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Fannon now forecasts that the asset manager will post earnings of $0.55 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.52. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Invesco’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.69 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.50 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.74 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.72 EPS.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The asset manager reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.15. Invesco had a net margin of 9.78% and a return on equity of 9.62%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Invesco from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $4.50 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Invesco from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Invesco from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Invesco from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Invesco from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.89.

Invesco stock opened at $20.78 on Thursday. Invesco has a 1-year low of $6.38 and a 1-year high of $22.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.01.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be given a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th. Invesco’s payout ratio is currently 24.31%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Manchester Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco by 178.8% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 1,419 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in Invesco during the third quarter worth $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco during the third quarter worth $29,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco during the third quarter worth $29,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco by 253.2% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,914 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 2,089 shares in the last quarter. 70.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Invesco

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

