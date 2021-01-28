Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Stride, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:LRN)

Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN) – Investment analysts at Barrington Research increased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Stride in a report issued on Wednesday, January 27th. Barrington Research analyst A. Paris. Jr now forecasts that the company will earn $1.50 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.30. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Stride’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.17 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.40 EPS.

Get Stride alerts:

LRN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Stride from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Stride from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Stride from $60.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.25.

NYSE LRN opened at $24.87 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.44, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.54. Stride has a twelve month low of $15.06 and a twelve month high of $52.84. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.50. The company has a quick ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Stride (NYSE:LRN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $376.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $363.73 million. Stride had a return on equity of 6.92% and a net margin of 4.06%. Stride’s quarterly revenue was up 46.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share.

In other news, insider Kevin Chavous sold 22,276 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.86, for a total transaction of $509,229.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,033,272. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LRN. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Stride by 0.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 68,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,334,000 after buying an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Stride by 107.4% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $849,000 after buying an additional 12,884 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Stride by 573.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 14,625 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Stride during the second quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Stride by 6.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 211,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,766,000 after buying an additional 13,600 shares during the last quarter. 87.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stride Company Profile

Stride, Inc, a technology-based education company, provides proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade (K-12) in the United States and internationally. The company offers managed public school programs, which offer an integrated package of systems, services, products, and professional services that K12 administers to support an online or blended public school, including administrative support, information technology and provisioning, academic support, curriculum, learning systems, and instructional services.

See Also: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Receive News & Ratings for Stride Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stride and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.