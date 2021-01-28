Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for January, 28th (AFG, AGFMF, AUY, BA, BMW, BX, CNI, CP, DGE, EQGPF)

Research Analysts’ price target changes for Thursday, January 28th:

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) had its price target increased by Credit Suisse Group AG from $95.75 to $110.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

AGF Management (OTCMKTS:AGFMF) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $6.50 to $7.50. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

had its target price boosted by Scotiabank from $6.50 to $7.50. Scotiabank currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

AGF Management (OTCMKTS:AGFMF) had its target price raised by BMO Capital Markets from $6.00 to $7.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) had its price target cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $10.25 to $10.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) was given a $193.00 price target by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (BMW.F) (ETR:BMW) was given a €90.00 ($105.88) target price by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) had its target price increased by BMO Capital Markets from $63.00 to $72.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) had its target price reduced by Desjardins from $150.00 to $146.00. Desjardins currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $506.00 to $509.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) had its price target boosted by TD Securities from $500.00 to $505.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) had its price target cut by Credit Suisse Group AG from $411.00 to $393.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Diageo plc (DGE.L) (LON:DGE) was given a GBX 3,300 ($43.11) price target by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Diageo plc (DGE.L) (LON:DGE) was given a GBX 2,700 ($35.28) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Diageo plc (DGE.L) (LON:DGE) was given a GBX 3,300 ($43.11) price target by analysts at UBS Group AG. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Equitable Group (OTCMKTS:EQGPF) had its price target raised by Scotiabank from $107.00 to $130.00. Scotiabank currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

First National Financial (OTCMKTS:FNLIF) had its target price increased by Scotiabank from $38.00 to $42.00. Scotiabank currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) had its price target boosted by TD Securities from $110.00 to $120.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $110.00 to $115.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) had its price target boosted by Scotiabank from $102.00 to $106.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) had its target price increased by Canaccord Genuity from $105.00 to $112.00. Canaccord Genuity currently has a buy rating on the stock.

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) had its target price increased by BMO Capital Markets from $107.00 to $115.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Home Capital Group (OTCMKTS:HMCBF) had its target price raised by Scotiabank from $30.00 to $36.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Inter Pipeline (OTCMKTS:IPPLF) had its price target raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $19.00 to $20.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) had its target price cut by BMO Capital Markets from $23.50 to $22.50. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Metro (OTCMKTS:MTRAF) had its price target reduced by Desjardins from $61.00 to $59.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) had its target price increased by Credit Suisse Group AG from $610.00 to $615.00. Credit Suisse Group AG currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Stella-Jones (OTCMKTS:STLJF) had its price target raised by Scotiabank from $50.00 to $53.00. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Tricon Residential (OTCMKTS:TCNGF) had its price target boosted by Scotiabank from $12.50 to $14.00. Scotiabank currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Tricon Residential (OTCMKTS:TCNGF) had its target price boosted by Canaccord Genuity from $13.00 to $14.25. Canaccord Genuity currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Tricon Residential (OTCMKTS:TCNGF) had its target price boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $13.50 to $14.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Tricon Residential (OTCMKTS:TCNGF) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $13.50 to $14.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $121.00 to $127.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) had its target price increased by Credit Suisse Group AG from $40.00 to $41.00. Credit Suisse Group AG currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $51.00 to $53.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Surge Energy (OTCMKTS:ZPTAF) had its price target boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $0.40 to $0.45. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

