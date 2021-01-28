Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (FVI.TO) (FVI)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (FVI.TO) (TSE: FVI) recently:

1/20/2021 – Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (FVI.TO) was downgraded by analysts at Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a C$10.00 price target on the stock, down previously from C$11.00.

1/20/2021 – Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (FVI.TO) had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$14.00 to C$13.00.

1/19/2021 – Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (FVI.TO) had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$11.50 to C$10.50.

1/15/2021 – Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (FVI.TO) was downgraded by analysts at Pi Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

Shares of FVI opened at C$8.54 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$1.57 billion and a P/E ratio of 70.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$9.82 and a 200 day moving average price of C$9.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.98, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.51. Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. has a 12 month low of C$2.05 and a 12 month high of C$12.26.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (FVI.TO) (TSE:FVI) (NYSE:FSM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported C$0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.16 by C($0.05). The company had revenue of C$111.19 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Mario Szotlender sold 56,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.15, for a total value of C$463,084.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 194,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,589,000.21.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of precious and base metal deposits in Latin America. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. Its principal properties include the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver-gold mine located in southern Mexico; and the Lindero gold project located in Argentina.

