Research Analysts Set Expectations for Heartland Financial USA, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:HTLF)

Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF) – DA Davidson issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Heartland Financial USA in a report released on Tuesday, January 26th. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis anticipates that the bank will earn $1.12 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Heartland Financial USA’s FY2021 earnings at $4.20 EPS.

HTLF has been the topic of several other reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Heartland Financial USA from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. TheStreet upgraded Heartland Financial USA from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Heartland Financial USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.67.

Shares of Heartland Financial USA stock opened at $42.34 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $42.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.27. Heartland Financial USA has a twelve month low of $25.26 and a twelve month high of $51.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 1.32.

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.04). Heartland Financial USA had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 21.09%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.03 EPS.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. This is a boost from Heartland Financial USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. Heartland Financial USA’s payout ratio is presently 19.32%.

In other news, Director Robert B. Engel bought 1,524 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $32.51 per share, for a total transaction of $49,545.24. Also, Chairman Lynn B. Fuller purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $32.18 per share, for a total transaction of $64,360.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HTLF. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 33.8% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 990 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 728.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,674 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,472 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 249.8% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,924 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Heartland Financial USA in the 1st quarter worth about $124,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Heartland Financial USA by 29.4% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,254 shares of the bank’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 967 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.04% of the company’s stock.

Heartland Financial USA Company Profile

Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and other demand deposit accounts; NOW, savings, money market, individual retirement, and health savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and other time deposits.

