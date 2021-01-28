Research Analysts Set Expectations for The Marcus Co.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:MCS)

The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley lowered their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of The Marcus in a report released on Tuesday, January 26th. B. Riley analyst E. Wold now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.20) for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.06). B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for The Marcus’ Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.31) EPS and Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.35) EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Barrington Research raised The Marcus from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Marcus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Marcus has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.25.

MCS stock opened at $17.93 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $556.98 million, a PE ratio of -6.95 and a beta of 1.93. The Marcus has a 1-year low of $6.84 and a 1-year high of $33.96. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.13.

The Marcus (NYSE:MCS) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.25) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $33.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.00 million. The Marcus had a negative return on equity of 13.36% and a negative net margin of 19.13%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in The Marcus by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 238,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,846,000 after purchasing an additional 28,028 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in The Marcus by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,667,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,348,000 after purchasing an additional 97,858 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of The Marcus by 42.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 41,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 12,250 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of The Marcus by 257.6% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 97,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $755,000 after acquiring an additional 70,356 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its position in shares of The Marcus by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 454,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,513,000 after acquiring an additional 3,981 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.57% of the company’s stock.

The Marcus Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates movie theatres, and hotels and resorts in the United States. As of March 17, 2020, it owned or operated 1,110 screens at 91 locations in 17 states under the Marcus Theatres, Movie Tavern by Marcus, and BistroPlex brands; and owned and managed 20 hotels, resorts, and other properties in eight states.

