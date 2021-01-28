Research Analysts Set Expectations for Yamana Gold Inc. (YRI.TO)’s FY2020 Earnings (TSE:YRI)

Yamana Gold Inc. (YRI.TO) (TSE:YRI) (NYSE:AUY) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial boosted their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Yamana Gold Inc. (YRI.TO) in a report released on Tuesday, January 26th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin now anticipates that the company will earn $0.36 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.34. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $7.50 price objective on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Yamana Gold Inc. (YRI.TO)’s FY2022 earnings at $0.38 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Eight Capital raised their price objective on Yamana Gold Inc. (YRI.TO) from C$10.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Yamana Gold Inc. (YRI.TO) in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Yamana Gold Inc. (YRI.TO) from C$10.00 to C$9.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of TSE:YRI opened at C$5.81 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$7.03 and its 200-day moving average price is C$7.56. Yamana Gold Inc. has a 12-month low of C$3.11 and a 12-month high of C$9.29. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.60 billion and a P/E ratio of 48.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.86.

Yamana Gold Inc. (YRI.TO) (TSE:YRI) (NYSE:AUY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported C$0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.10 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$585.53 million for the quarter.

Yamana Gold Inc, a precious metals producer, explores for and produces gold and silver ores. Its producing mines comprise the Cerro Moro mine in Argentina, the Canadian Malartic mine in Canada, the El PeÃ±Ã³n and Minera Florida mines in Chile, and the Jacobina mine in Brazil. Yamana Gold Inc has an agreement to acquire the Wasamac property, and Camflo property and a mill located in the Abitibi region of Quebec.

