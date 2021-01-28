Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for January, 28th (AAVVF, AEG, AGESY, AGFMF, ALIZY, ASOMY, BHOOY, BMRRY, BNDSY, BNEFF)

Posted by on Jan 28th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Thursday, January 28th:

Advantage Oil & Gas (OTCMKTS:AAVVF) had its target price lowered by CIBC from $2.50 to $2.25. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Aegon (NYSE:AEG) had its sell rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

AGF Management (OTCMKTS:AGFMF) had its price target raised by CIBC from $6.75 to $7.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Allianz (OTCMKTS:ALIZY) had its equal weight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

ASOS (OTCMKTS:ASOMY) had its equal weight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

boohoo group (OTCMKTS:BHOOY) had its underweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

B&M European Value Retail (OTCMKTS:BMRRY) had its equal weight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

Banco de Sabadell (OTCMKTS:BNDSY) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at Banco Sabadell.

Bonterra Energy (OTCMKTS:BNEFF) had its price target increased by CIBC from $1.50 to $2.50. The firm currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

Barry Callebaut (OTCMKTS:BYCBF) had its equal weight rating reiterated by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Barry Callebaut (OTCMKTS:BYCBF) had its equal weight rating reiterated by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) had its target price lowered by CIBC from $500.00 to $490.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

CVS Group (OTCMKTS:CVSGF) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Fresnillo (OTCMKTS:FNLPF) was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating.

Naturgy Energy Group (OTCMKTS:GASNY) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Naturgy Energy Group (OTCMKTS:GASNY) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Hochschild Mining (OTCMKTS:HCHDF) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

LafargeHolcim (OTCMKTS:HCMLY) was downgraded by analysts at BNP Paribas from an outperform rating to a neutral rating.

Hannover Rück (OTCMKTS:HVRRY) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Imperial Brands (OTCMKTS:IMBBY) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

JD Sports Fashion (OTCMKTS:JDSPY) had its equal weight rating reissued by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) had its target price trimmed by HSBC Holdings plc from $55.20 to $53.50. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

M&G (OTCMKTS:MGPUF) had its underweight rating reiterated by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (OTCMKTS:MURGY) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

NEXT (OTCMKTS:NXGPY) had its underweight rating reiterated by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

Pets at Home Group (OTCMKTS:PAHGF) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Flutter Entertainment (OTCMKTS:PDYPY) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Flutter Entertainment (OTCMKTS:PDYPY) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Peyto Exploration & Development (OTCMKTS:PEYUF) had its target price increased by CIBC from $3.50 to $4.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Paramount Resources (OTCMKTS:PRMRF) had its target price boosted by CIBC from $5.00 to $6.50. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Raiffeisen Bank International (OTCMKTS:RAIFY) had its underweight rating reiterated by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

SSE (OTCMKTS:SSEZY) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Swiss Re (OTCMKTS:SSREY) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ.) (OTCMKTS:SVKEF) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ.) (OTCMKTS:SVKEF) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ.) (OTCMKTS:SVKEF) had its underweight rating reiterated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Just Eat Takeaway.com (OTCMKTS:TKAYY) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Trainline (OTCMKTS:TNLIF) had its equal weight rating reissued by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

Umicore (OTCMKTS:UMICY) had its equal weight rating reiterated by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

Yangarra Resources (OTCMKTS:YGRAF) had its price target boosted by CIBC from $0.75 to $0.80. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) had its equal weight rating reissued by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

Receive News & Ratings for Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.