Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for January, 28th (AAVVF, AEG, AGESY, AGFMF, ALIZY, ASOMY, BHOOY, BMRRY, BNDSY, BNEFF)

Research Analysts' updated eps estimates for Thursday, January 28th:

Advantage Oil & Gas (OTCMKTS:AAVVF) had its target price lowered by CIBC from $2.50 to $2.25. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Aegon (NYSE:AEG) had its sell rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY)

had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

AGF Management (OTCMKTS:AGFMF) had its price target raised by CIBC from $6.75 to $7.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Allianz (OTCMKTS:ALIZY) had its equal weight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

ASOS (OTCMKTS:ASOMY) had its equal weight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

boohoo group (OTCMKTS:BHOOY) had its underweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

B&M European Value Retail (OTCMKTS:BMRRY) had its equal weight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

Banco de Sabadell (OTCMKTS:BNDSY) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at Banco Sabadell.

Bonterra Energy (OTCMKTS:BNEFF) had its price target increased by CIBC from $1.50 to $2.50. The firm currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

Barry Callebaut (OTCMKTS:BYCBF) had its equal weight rating reiterated by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) had its target price lowered by CIBC from $500.00 to $490.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

CVS Group (OTCMKTS:CVSGF) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Fresnillo (OTCMKTS:FNLPF) was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating.

Naturgy Energy Group (OTCMKTS:GASNY) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Hochschild Mining (OTCMKTS:HCHDF) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

LafargeHolcim (OTCMKTS:HCMLY) was downgraded by analysts at BNP Paribas from an outperform rating to a neutral rating.

Hannover Rück (OTCMKTS:HVRRY) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Imperial Brands (OTCMKTS:IMBBY) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

JD Sports Fashion (OTCMKTS:JDSPY) had its equal weight rating reissued by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) had its target price trimmed by HSBC Holdings plc from $55.20 to $53.50. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

M&G (OTCMKTS:MGPUF) had its underweight rating reiterated by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (OTCMKTS:MURGY) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

NEXT (OTCMKTS:NXGPY) had its underweight rating reiterated by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

Pets at Home Group (OTCMKTS:PAHGF) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Flutter Entertainment (OTCMKTS:PDYPY) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Peyto Exploration & Development (OTCMKTS:PEYUF) had its target price increased by CIBC from $3.50 to $4.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Paramount Resources (OTCMKTS:PRMRF) had its target price boosted by CIBC from $5.00 to $6.50. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Raiffeisen Bank International (OTCMKTS:RAIFY) had its underweight rating reiterated by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

SSE (OTCMKTS:SSEZY) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Swiss Re (OTCMKTS:SSREY) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ.) (OTCMKTS:SVKEF) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ.) (OTCMKTS:SVKEF) had its underweight rating reiterated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Just Eat Takeaway.com (OTCMKTS:TKAYY) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Trainline (OTCMKTS:TNLIF) had its equal weight rating reissued by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

Umicore (OTCMKTS:UMICY) had its equal weight rating reiterated by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

Yangarra Resources (OTCMKTS:YGRAF) had its price target boosted by CIBC from $0.75 to $0.80. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) had its equal weight rating reissued by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

