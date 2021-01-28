Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for January, 28th (AAVVF, AEG, AGESY, AGFMF, ALIZY, ASOMY, BHOOY, BMRRY, BNDSY, BNEFF)

Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Thursday, January 28th:
Advantage Oil & Gas (OTCMKTS:AAVVF) had its target price lowered by CIBC from $2.50 to $2.25. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.
Aegon (NYSE:AEG) had its sell rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.
AGF Management (OTCMKTS:AGFMF) had its price target raised by CIBC from $6.75 to $7.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.
Allianz (OTCMKTS:ALIZY) had its equal weight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.
ASOS (OTCMKTS:ASOMY) had its equal weight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.
boohoo group (OTCMKTS:BHOOY) had its underweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.
B&M European Value Retail (OTCMKTS:BMRRY) had its equal weight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.
Banco de Sabadell (OTCMKTS:BNDSY) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at Banco Sabadell.
Bonterra Energy (OTCMKTS:BNEFF) had its price target increased by CIBC from $1.50 to $2.50. The firm currently has an underperform rating on the stock.
Barry Callebaut (OTCMKTS:BYCBF) had its equal weight rating reiterated by analysts at Barclays PLC.
Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) had its target price lowered by CIBC from $500.00 to $490.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
CVS Group (OTCMKTS:CVSGF) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.
Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.
Fresnillo (OTCMKTS:FNLPF) was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating.
Naturgy Energy Group (OTCMKTS:GASNY) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Barclays PLC.
Hochschild Mining (OTCMKTS:HCHDF) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..
LafargeHolcim (OTCMKTS:HCMLY) was downgraded by analysts at BNP Paribas from an outperform rating to a neutral rating.
Hannover Rück (OTCMKTS:HVRRY) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..
Imperial Brands (OTCMKTS:IMBBY) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..
JD Sports Fashion (OTCMKTS:JDSPY) had its equal weight rating reissued by analysts at Morgan Stanley.
Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..
Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) had its target price trimmed by HSBC Holdings plc from $55.20 to $53.50. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.
M&G (OTCMKTS:MGPUF) had its underweight rating reiterated by analysts at Morgan Stanley.
Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (OTCMKTS:MURGY) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..
NEXT (OTCMKTS:NXGPY) had its underweight rating reiterated by analysts at Morgan Stanley.
Pets at Home Group (OTCMKTS:PAHGF) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Berenberg Bank.
Flutter Entertainment (OTCMKTS:PDYPY) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.
Peyto Exploration & Development (OTCMKTS:PEYUF) had its target price increased by CIBC from $3.50 to $4.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.
Paramount Resources (OTCMKTS:PRMRF) had its target price boosted by CIBC from $5.00 to $6.50. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.
Raiffeisen Bank International (OTCMKTS:RAIFY) had its underweight rating reiterated by analysts at Morgan Stanley.
Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Berenberg Bank.
SSE (OTCMKTS:SSEZY) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at UBS Group AG.
Swiss Re (OTCMKTS:SSREY) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..
Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ.) (OTCMKTS:SVKEF) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.
Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ.) (OTCMKTS:SVKEF) had its underweight rating reiterated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..
Just Eat Takeaway.com (OTCMKTS:TKAYY) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..
Trainline (OTCMKTS:TNLIF) had its equal weight rating reissued by analysts at Morgan Stanley.
Umicore (OTCMKTS:UMICY) had its equal weight rating reiterated by analysts at Morgan Stanley.
Yangarra Resources (OTCMKTS:YGRAF) had its price target boosted by CIBC from $0.75 to $0.80. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.
Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) had its equal weight rating reissued by analysts at Morgan Stanley.
