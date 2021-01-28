Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for January, 28th (ABCM, ADRZY, AKTS, ALBO, AMC, AMCR, ANAB, ANIOY, AWH, BCS)

Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Thursday, January 28th:

Abcam (NASDAQ:ABCM) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Abcam plc is a life sciences company. It researches, develops, and distributes biological reagents and tools for research, drug discovery and diagnostics. The company operates principally in in the United States, China, Japan, Germany, the United Kingdom and internationally. Abcam plc is based in Cambridge, the United Kingdom. “

Andritz (OTCMKTS:ADRZY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Andritz AG is engages in the provision of plants, equipment and services for hydropower stations. Its operating segment consists of Hydro; Pulp & Paper; Metals and Separation. Hydro segment installs and offers electromechanical systems, pumps and hydropower equipment. Pulp & Paper segment manufactures and trades tissue, board and paper products. Metals segment processes cold-rolled carbon steel, metal strip and stainless steel. Separation segment produces belts, screw passes, screens, drains cantrifuges, discs, drum filters, filter presses, separators, thickeners, flocculent systems and thermal systems. Andritz AG is headquartered in Graz, Austria. “

Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS)

was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Akoustis Technologies, Inc. is a semiconductor designer and manufacturer of radio frequency resonators and filters which facilitate signal acquisition and accelerate band performance between the antenna and the back end of mobile devices. The company’s patent-pending Bulk ONE(TM) technology produces single crystal, piezoelectric bulk acoustic wave filters. Akoustis Technologies, Inc. is headquartered in Huntersville, North Carolina. “

Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong sell rating. According to Zacks, “Albireo Pharma, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the development of novel bile acid modulators to treat orphan pediatric liver diseases and other liver and gastrointestinal diseases and disorders. Albireo Pharma Inc., formerly known as BIODEL INC., is based in Boston, United States. “

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating. They currently have $23.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc., operates as a theatrical exhibition company primarily in the United States and internationally. It owned or interests in theatres and screens. AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. is based in Leawood, Kansas. “

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Amcor plc engages in developing and producing packaging for food, beverage, pharmaceutical, medical, home- and personal-care and other products. Amcor plc, formerly known as Bemis Company Inc., is based in ZURICH, Switzerland. “

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “AnaptysBio, Inc. is a biotechnology company. It involved in the discovery and development of therapeutic antibodies for inflammation and immuno-oncology primarily in the Unites states. AnaptysBio, Inc. is based in San Diego, California. “

Acerinox (OTCMKTS:ANIOY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $6.25 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Acerinox, S.A. is engaged in production and selling stainless steel. The Company also offers slabs, billets, black coils, sheets, angles and bars. It operates primarily in Spain, USA, South Africa and Malaysia. Acerinox, S.A. is headquartered in Madrid, Spain. “

Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH). The firm issued an overweight rating on the stock.

Barclays (NYSE:BCS) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) had its price target raised by Pivotal Research from $60.00 to $63.00.

Erste Group Bank (OTCMKTS:EBKDY) had its equal weight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD). They issued an overweight rating on the stock.

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $26.00 to $49.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $33.00 to $80.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. assumed coverage on shares of 9 Meters Biopharma (NASDAQ:NMTR). They issued an outperform rating on the stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. began coverage on shares of NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) had its target price boosted by Piper Sandler from $21.00 to $22.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. began coverage on shares of (RSI) (NYSE:RSI). Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of XPeng (NYSE:XPEV). They issued an overweight rating on the stock.

