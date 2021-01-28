Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Intel (INTC)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Intel (NASDAQ: INTC) in the last few weeks:

1/25/2021 – Intel was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $59.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Despite better-than-expected fourth-quarter results and encouraging guidance for first-quarter 2021, shares of Intel have underperformed the industry in the past six-month period. Sluggish data center demand across cloud service providers, enterprise and government end-markets is likely to weigh on the top-line performance, at least in the near term. Declining ASPs and weakness in IOT end-markets remain headwinds. Also, production delays pertaining to 7 nm ramp up remain concerns. Nevertheless, Intel is poised to gain from increasing demand for its 10 nanometer SuperFin process-based 11th Gen core processors, triggered by coronavirus crisis induced remote working and online learning wave amid solid growth in PC market. Moreover, Mobileye growth is projected to be driven by design win momentum and stabilizing automotive industry through 2021.”

1/22/2021 – Intel had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $50.00 to $53.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

1/22/2021 – Intel had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $48.00 to $53.00. They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.

1/22/2021 – Intel had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Bank of America Co.. They now have a $58.00 price target on the stock.

1/22/2021 – Intel had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They now have a $43.00 price target on the stock.

1/22/2021 – Intel had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $40.00 to $47.00. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

1/22/2021 – Intel had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $70.00 to $72.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/22/2021 – Intel had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $82.00 to $86.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/22/2021 – Intel had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $70.00 to $75.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/22/2021 – Intel had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc from $75.00 to $79.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/22/2021 – Intel had its price target raised by analysts at Roth Capital from $50.00 to $60.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/22/2021 – Intel had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc..

1/22/2021 – Intel had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $60.00 to $68.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/22/2021 – Intel was given a new $80.00 price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/22/2021 – Intel had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a $80.00 price target on the stock.

1/22/2021 – Intel had its price target raised by analysts at Truist from $60.00 to $64.00.

1/22/2021 – Intel had its price target raised by analysts at Northland Securities from $46.00 to $57.00.

1/19/2021 – Intel had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities. They now have a $40.00 price target on the stock.

1/19/2021 – Intel was given a new $71.00 price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/15/2021 – Intel was upgraded by analysts at DZ Bank AG from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $62.00 price target on the stock.

1/14/2021 – Intel was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $70.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $60.00.

1/14/2021 – Intel was upgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $70.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $50.00.

1/14/2021 – Intel was upgraded by analysts at Cowen Inc from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $75.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $50.00.

1/14/2021 – Intel was upgraded by analysts at Atlantic Securities from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $55.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $36.00.

1/14/2021 – Intel was upgraded by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $70.00 price target on the stock.

1/13/2021 – Intel was given a new $40.00 price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

1/13/2021 – Intel was given a new $40.00 price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

1/13/2021 – Intel had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a $80.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $65.00.

1/13/2021 – Intel had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a $70.00 price target on the stock.

1/4/2021 – Intel was given a new $40.00 price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

1/4/2021 – Intel was given a new $40.00 price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

12/29/2020 – Intel had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $40.00 price target on the stock.

12/28/2020 – Intel was given a new $40.00 price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

12/22/2020 – Intel was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $49.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Intel is benefiting from solid uptake of 5G networking solutions, higher modem sales and Optane bit growth. Moreover, Mobileye growth is projected to be driven by design win momentum and stabilizing automotive industry. Intel has raised 2020 guidance, anticipating momentum for 10 nanometer (nm) mobile processors used in consumer notebook PCs, to continue in the fourth quarter, led by coronavirus crisis induced remote working and online trends. However, anticipated decline in PC total addressable market, and production delays pertaining to 7 nm ramp up remain concerns. Notably, shares of Intel have underperformed the industry on a year-to-date basis. Further, sluggish data center demand across enterprise and government end-markets is likely to weigh on the top-line performance. Also, unfavorable product mix is a headwind, at least in the near term.”

12/21/2020 – Intel was given a new $40.00 price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

12/15/2020 – Intel was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. to a “sell” rating. They now have a $45.00 price target on the stock.

12/14/2020 – Intel had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $38.00 to $42.00. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

12/14/2020 – Intel had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $56.00 to $60.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

INTC stock traded up $2.67 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $56.26. 2,596,621 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 51,568,410. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $51.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $228.58 billion, a PE ratio of 11.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.66. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $43.61 and a 52 week high of $68.09.

Intel Co

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The chip maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.42. Intel had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 29.44%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be given a dividend of $0.3475 per share. This is a positive change from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. Intel’s payout ratio is 27.10%.

In other news, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 589 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.96, for a total transaction of $26,481.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $651,290.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Holmes Swan purchased 27,244 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $55.57 per share, with a total value of $1,513,949.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 330,774 shares in the company, valued at $18,381,111.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Intel in the third quarter worth $34,000. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV purchased a new position in Intel in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Intel in the third quarter worth $41,000. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Intel during the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Grace Capital purchased a new stake in Intel during the third quarter valued at about $53,000. Institutional investors own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

