Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co. (LIF.TO) (LIF)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co. (LIF.TO) (TSE: LIF):

1/25/2021 – Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co. (LIF.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$38.00 to C$40.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/22/2021 – Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co. (LIF.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at Eight Capital to C$40.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/15/2021 – Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co. (LIF.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$35.00 to C$38.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/12/2021 – Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co. (LIF.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$39.00 to C$40.00.

1/11/2021 – Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co. (LIF.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$36.00 to C$40.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/17/2020 – Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co. (LIF.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$27.00 to C$32.00.

12/16/2020 – Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co. (LIF.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at Eight Capital from C$33.00 to C$36.00.

12/16/2020 – Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co. (LIF.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$32.00 to C$38.00.

12/14/2020 – Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co. (LIF.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$32.00 to C$35.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/3/2020 – Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co. (LIF.TO) was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a C$39.00 price target on the stock, up previously from C$38.00.

12/3/2020 – Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co. (LIF.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$35.00 to C$36.00.

11/30/2020 – Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co. (LIF.TO) had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a C$32.00 price target on the stock.

11/30/2020 – Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co. (LIF.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$33.00 to C$38.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

TSE LIF opened at C$31.26 on Thursday. Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co. has a 12 month low of C$13.25 and a 12 month high of C$35.75. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$33.22 and its 200 day moving average price is C$28.08.

Get Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co (LIFTO) alerts:

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co. (LIF.TO) (TSE:LIF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.06 by C($0.16). The business had revenue of C$52.90 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co. will post 3.8933795 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a $1.80 dividend. This represents a $7.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 23.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. This is a boost from Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co. (LIF.TO)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co. (LIF.TO)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.96%.

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation, together with its subsidiary, Hollinger-Hanna Limited, owns a 15.10% equity interest in Iron Ore Company of Canada (IOC) that operates an iron mine at Labrador City, Newfoundland and Labrador. IOC produces seaborne iron ore pellets; and produces and processes iron ore concentrate and pellets.

Featured Article: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co (LIFTO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co (LIFTO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.