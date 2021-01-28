Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $27.67.

A number of research firms have weighed in on REZI. Evercore ISI began coverage on Resideo Technologies in a report on Monday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Resideo Technologies in a report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Resideo Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Resideo Technologies in a report on Monday, December 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Finally, Roth Capital raised Resideo Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, November 6th.

Shares of Resideo Technologies stock opened at $24.36 on Thursday. Resideo Technologies has a 52-week low of $3.72 and a 52-week high of $26.09. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -93.69 and a beta of 2.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Resideo Technologies had a positive return on equity of 11.12% and a negative net margin of 0.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Resideo Technologies will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Resideo Technologies news, Director Jack R. Lazar acquired 6,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $99,990.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 43,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $645,780. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Resideo Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Shelton Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Resideo Technologies by 7.7% during the third quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 12,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Resideo Technologies by 73.1% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 16,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 6,898 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in Resideo Technologies in the second quarter worth $199,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Resideo Technologies in the third quarter worth $204,000. Institutional investors own 91.35% of the company’s stock.

Resideo Technologies Company Profile

Resideo Technologies, Inc provides critical comfort, thermal, and security solutions primarily in residential environments in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products & Solutions, and ADI Global Distribution. It offers home products, services, and technologies, including temperature and humidity control, water, air, and software solutions; and residential thermal solutions, such as boiler products, storage gas water heating solutions, ducted solutions, and thermal adjacency solutions.

