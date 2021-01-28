ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.39

ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 28th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.39 per share by the medical equipment provider on Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%.

ResMed has increased its dividend by 14.7% over the last three years.

Get ResMed alerts:

Shares of RMD traded up $2.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $216.16. The company had a trading volume of 16,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 449,340. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $213.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $195.30. ResMed has a 52-week low of $108.85 and a 52-week high of $224.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $31.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.28.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $751.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $709.47 million. ResMed had a net margin of 22.45% and a return on equity of 30.64%. ResMed’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that ResMed will post 5.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Rajwant Sodhi sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.16, for a total value of $292,740.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,089 shares in the company, valued at $6,067,329.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.00, for a total value of $1,055,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 105,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,281,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,020 shares of company stock worth $5,275,393 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on RMD. Credit Suisse Group raised ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Bank of America upgraded shares of ResMed from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $186.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. UBS Group upgraded shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $222.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of ResMed from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $194.83.

ResMed Company Profile

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

Further Reading: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for ResMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ResMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.