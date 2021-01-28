Resolute Forest Products Inc. (RFP.TO) (RFP) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Resolute Forest Products Inc. (RFP.TO) (TSE:RFP) (NYSE:RFP) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 4th.

Resolute Forest Products Inc. (RFP.TO) (TSE:RFP) (NYSE:RFP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.96 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$972.77 million during the quarter.

TSE RFP opened at C$10.08 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$8.83 and its 200 day moving average is C$6.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.69. Resolute Forest Products Inc. has a 12 month low of C$1.63 and a 12 month high of C$10.90. The stock has a market cap of C$821.86 million and a PE ratio of -98.82.

About Resolute Forest Products Inc. (RFP.TO)

Resolute Forest Products Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the forest products industry in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Market Pulp, Tissue, Wood Products, Newsprint, and Specialty Papers. The Market Pulp segment offers virgin and recycled bleached kraft pulp.

