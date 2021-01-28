Resolute Forest Products Inc. (RFP.TO) (RFP) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Resolute Forest Products Inc. (RFP.TO) (TSE:RFP) (NYSE:RFP) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 4th.

Resolute Forest Products Inc. (RFP.TO) (TSE:RFP) (NYSE:RFP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.96 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$972.77 million during the quarter.

Get Resolute Forest Products Inc. (RFP.TO) alerts:

TSE RFP opened at C$10.08 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$8.83 and its 200 day moving average is C$6.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.69. Resolute Forest Products Inc. has a 12 month low of C$1.63 and a 12 month high of C$10.90. The stock has a market cap of C$821.86 million and a PE ratio of -98.82.

Resolute Forest Products Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the forest products industry in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Market Pulp, Tissue, Wood Products, Newsprint, and Specialty Papers. The Market Pulp segment offers virgin and recycled bleached kraft pulp.

Read More: What is Blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Resolute Forest Products Inc. (RFP.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Resolute Forest Products Inc. (RFP.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.