Resolute Forest Products (RFP) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Resolute Forest Products (NYSE:RFP) (TSE:RFP) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 4th. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Resolute Forest Products (NYSE:RFP) (TSE:RFP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.07. Resolute Forest Products had a negative return on equity of 3.37% and a negative net margin of 0.33%. The company had revenue of $730.00 million during the quarter.

NYSE RFP opened at $7.86 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.10. Resolute Forest Products has a twelve month low of $1.14 and a twelve month high of $8.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $649.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -112.29 and a beta of 3.20.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. CIBC upgraded Resolute Forest Products from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Resolute Forest Products from $3.25 to $4.00 in a report on Friday, October 2nd.

In related news, SVP Richard Joseph Tremblay sold 6,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.06, for a total transaction of $34,914.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 221,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,118,806.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP John Lafave sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.60, for a total value of $112,000.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 48,920 shares of company stock worth $265,268. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Resolute Forest Products

Resolute Forest Products Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the forest products industry in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Market Pulp, Tissue, Wood Products, Newsprint, and Specialty Papers. The Market Pulp segment offers virgin and recycled bleached kraft pulp.

