Retail Properties of America, Inc. (NYSE:RPAI) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Retail Properties of America, Inc. (NYSE:RPAI) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eleven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.75.

A number of equities analysts have commented on RPAI shares. Compass Point upgraded shares of Retail Properties of America from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Retail Properties of America from $7.00 to $9.50 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Retail Properties of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of Retail Properties of America from $7.00 to $9.50 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th.

Get Retail Properties of America alerts:

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC lifted its position in Retail Properties of America by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 8,168,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,458,000 after buying an additional 770,206 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Retail Properties of America by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,247,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,870,000 after buying an additional 13,566 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Retail Properties of America by 49.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,735,428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,483,000 after buying an additional 903,407 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Retail Properties of America by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,359,428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,898,000 after purchasing an additional 206,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Retail Properties of America by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 516,624 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,002,000 after acquiring an additional 23,058 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Retail Properties of America stock opened at $9.51 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Retail Properties of America has a twelve month low of $2.87 and a twelve month high of $12.98. The stock has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.16 and a beta of 1.68.

Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). Retail Properties of America had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 1.48%. Analysts forecast that Retail Properties of America will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 23rd were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 22nd. This is a boost from Retail Properties of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Retail Properties of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.22%.

About Retail Properties of America

Retail Properties of America, Inc is a REIT that owns and operates high quality, strategically located open-air shopping centers, including properties with a mixed-use component. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned 102 retail operating properties in the United States representing 20.0 million square feet.

Read More: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Receive News & Ratings for Retail Properties of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Retail Properties of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.