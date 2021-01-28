Retail Properties of America, Inc. (NYSE:RPAI) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Retail Properties of America, Inc. (NYSE:RPAI) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eleven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.75.
A number of equities analysts have commented on RPAI shares. Compass Point upgraded shares of Retail Properties of America from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Retail Properties of America from $7.00 to $9.50 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Retail Properties of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of Retail Properties of America from $7.00 to $9.50 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC lifted its position in Retail Properties of America by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 8,168,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,458,000 after buying an additional 770,206 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Retail Properties of America by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,247,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,870,000 after buying an additional 13,566 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Retail Properties of America by 49.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,735,428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,483,000 after buying an additional 903,407 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Retail Properties of America by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,359,428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,898,000 after purchasing an additional 206,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Retail Properties of America by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 516,624 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,002,000 after acquiring an additional 23,058 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.86% of the company’s stock.
Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). Retail Properties of America had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 1.48%. Analysts forecast that Retail Properties of America will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 23rd were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 22nd. This is a boost from Retail Properties of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Retail Properties of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.22%.
About Retail Properties of America
Retail Properties of America, Inc is a REIT that owns and operates high quality, strategically located open-air shopping centers, including properties with a mixed-use component. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned 102 retail operating properties in the United States representing 20.0 million square feet.
