Retirement Planning Group Decreases Stock Position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT)

Retirement Planning Group trimmed its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 893,651 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,804 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF accounts for about 4.6% of Retirement Planning Group’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Retirement Planning Group owned about 1.14% of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF worth $31,868,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $2,889,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $172,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $210,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $619,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 477.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 3,424 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $36.01. 5,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 689,818. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $21.82 and a 52-week high of $36.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.95.

