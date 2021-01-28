Retirement Planning Group Increases Holdings in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH)

Retirement Planning Group grew its holdings in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH) by 54.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 105,459 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 37,232 shares during the quarter. iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of Retirement Planning Group’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Retirement Planning Group’s holdings in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $5,328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its position in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,040,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,550,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253,082 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 354.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,187,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,031,000 after purchasing an additional 925,761 shares during the period. SP Asset Management raised its position in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 309.3% in the 3rd quarter. SP Asset Management now owns 1,138,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,524,000 after purchasing an additional 860,109 shares during the period. Pacific Center for Financial Services raised its position in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 900,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,559,000 after purchasing an additional 59,965 shares during the period. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC raised its position in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 39.1% in the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 801,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,508,000 after purchasing an additional 225,380 shares during the period.

iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $50.54. The stock had a trading volume of 657,585 shares. iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $49.98 and a 52-week high of $50.54. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.53 and a 200 day moving average of $50.54.

