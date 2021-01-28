Retirement Planning Group Raises Position in JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA)

Retirement Planning Group raised its holdings in JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 770,430 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,726 shares during the period. JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF makes up approximately 4.0% of Retirement Planning Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Retirement Planning Group owned 6.19% of JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF worth $27,643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in JQUA. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $632,000. RVW Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 437,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,195,000 after purchasing an additional 3,151 shares in the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its stake in JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 13,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $544,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 17,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after acquiring an additional 1,411 shares in the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:JQUA traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $36.09. 1,721 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,235. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.74. JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.72 and a fifty-two week high of $36.69.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JQUA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.