Retirement Systems of Alabama Decreases Stock Position in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC)

Retirement Systems of Alabama cut its stake in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 257,746 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,902 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned about 0.24% of The Toro worth $24,445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTC. Ossiam purchased a new position in The Toro in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Toro during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in The Toro during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Norway Savings Bank purchased a new stake in The Toro during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in The Toro by 121.1% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Janet Katherine Cooper sold 4,561 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.32, for a total transaction of $443,876.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Peter D. Moeller sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.15, for a total value of $101,150.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $245,288.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,061 shares of company stock worth $3,584,652 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

TTC opened at $95.72 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.67. The Toro Company has a one year low of $52.07 and a one year high of $102.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.73.

The Toro (NYSE:TTC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 15th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.12. The Toro had a return on equity of 32.24% and a net margin of 9.76%. The business had revenue of $841.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $772.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Toro Company will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were given a dividend of $0.2625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 21st. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. This is a boost from The Toro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The Toro’s payout ratio is 34.77%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TTC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Toro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Bank of America began coverage on The Toro in a report on Monday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $102.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Toro has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.67.

About The Toro

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, and markets professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, rental and specialty construction equipment, and other maintenance equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

