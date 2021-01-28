Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $26.60 Million Stock Position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) by 49.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 793,159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 263,375 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned approximately 0.11% of Weyerhaeuser worth $26,595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WY. FMR LLC lifted its position in Weyerhaeuser by 336.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,072,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,594,000 after acquiring an additional 1,598,165 shares in the last quarter. Farmers Trust Co. lifted its position in Weyerhaeuser by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 157,385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,489,000 after acquiring an additional 28,701 shares in the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lifted its position in Weyerhaeuser by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 169,837 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,844,000 after acquiring an additional 1,486 shares in the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN lifted its position in Weyerhaeuser by 31.9% in the 3rd quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 175,021 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,992,000 after acquiring an additional 42,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives lifted its position in Weyerhaeuser by 5,064.7% in the 3rd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. 77.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Raymond James raised shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.78.

Shares of NYSE:WY opened at $32.20 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.72. Weyerhaeuser has a one year low of $13.10 and a one year high of $34.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.03 billion, a PE ratio of 78.54 and a beta of 1.96.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.13. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 3.59%. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Weyerhaeuser

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

