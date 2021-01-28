Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $28.54 Million Position in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Retirement Systems of Alabama reduced its holdings in shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 394,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 12,099 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned about 0.24% of Graco worth $28,535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in Graco by 2,476.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 126,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,249,000 after buying an additional 121,285 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Graco by 10.9% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 304,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,657,000 after buying an additional 29,838 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in Graco by 44.5% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 6,374 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 1,964 shares in the last quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Graco by 23.0% in the third quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 6,712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 1,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in Graco in the third quarter valued at about $172,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Graco alerts:

In other Graco news, CEO Patrick J. Mchale sold 6,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.02, for a total value of $398,168.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 199,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,403,875.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Eric Etchart sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.16, for a total transaction of $256,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 31,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,039,068.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 127,524 shares of company stock valued at $8,556,066 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.12% of the company’s stock.

GGG opened at $68.59 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The company has a market cap of $11.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.80. Graco Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.43 and a fifty-two week high of $76.98.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $470.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $426.52 million. Graco had a net margin of 18.88% and a return on equity of 29.38%. Graco’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Graco Inc. will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. This is an increase from Graco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 15th. Graco’s payout ratio is 39.47%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Graco from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Graco in a research note on Friday, October 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Graco from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Graco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Graco presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.20.

Graco Profile

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes, and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems, and applicators.

See Also: What is a conference call?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG).

Receive News & Ratings for Graco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.