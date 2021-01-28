Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 386,652 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Retirement Systems of Alabama trimmed its position in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 62.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 235,192 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 386,652 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in The Progressive were worth $23,256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Financial Corp IN raised its position in shares of The Progressive by 31.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 464 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. raised its position in shares of The Progressive by 74.0% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 583 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in The Progressive by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 614 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in The Progressive in the 3rd quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in The Progressive in the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.47% of the company’s stock.

The Progressive stock opened at $87.04 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $50.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The Progressive Co. has a 1 year low of $62.18 and a 1 year high of $102.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $95.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.23.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. The Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.45%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of The Progressive from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of The Progressive from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $92.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of The Progressive from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of The Progressive in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The Progressive has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.14.

In related news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 33,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.56, for a total transaction of $3,157,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 419,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,211,463.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael D. Sieger sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $256,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 49,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,667,255. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 60,858 shares of company stock valued at $5,717,684. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

