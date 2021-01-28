Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 91,890 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lowered its stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 33.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 181,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 91,890 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Chubb were worth $27,911,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Chubb in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Chubb by 359.3% during the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Chubb during the 3rd quarter worth $54,000. Front Row Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Chubb by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Field & Main Bank bought a new position in shares of Chubb during the 3rd quarter worth $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.79% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Chubb from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Chubb from $144.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Chubb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $138.00 to $176.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Bank of America cut Chubb from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $132.00 to $138.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, TheStreet raised Chubb from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $155.72.

In related news, COO John W. Keogh sold 23,432 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.04, for a total transaction of $3,586,033.28. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 220,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,758,634.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 132,504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.86, for a total value of $19,724,545.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 814,578 shares in the company, valued at $121,258,081.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 185,683 shares of company stock worth $27,794,915. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Chubb stock opened at $145.10 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.49 billion, a PE ratio of 28.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $153.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $136.22. Chubb Limited has a 12 month low of $87.35 and a 12 month high of $167.74.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $10.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.54 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 5.33%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.70 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 18th were given a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 17th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. Chubb’s payout ratio is 30.86%.

Chubb declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, November 19th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 2.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

