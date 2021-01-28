Retirement Systems of Alabama Trims Stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Retirement Systems of Alabama reduced its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 923,031 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 1,509 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for approximately 0.8% of Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Visa were worth $201,895,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of V. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in Visa by 129.1% in the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 126 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in Visa in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in Visa in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. New Capital Management LP bought a new position in Visa in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Brand Asset Management Group Inc. grew its stake in Visa by 52.7% in the 3rd quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 258 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. 80.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on V. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $232.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $243.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research note on Sunday, October 11th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Visa from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $221.63.

In other news, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 2,157 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.87, for a total value of $450,532.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.53, for a total transaction of $1,642,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 120,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,920,027.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 80,205 shares of company stock worth $17,188,463. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

V opened at $194.97 on Thursday. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $133.93 and a fifty-two week high of $220.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91. The company has a fifty day moving average of $209.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $203.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $379.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.95, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.03. Visa had a net margin of 49.74% and a return on equity of 37.22%. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.03 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

